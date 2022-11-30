Theresa Blair Quisenberry, 62, of Owensboro, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at The Heartford House. She was a homemaker and member of Christ Community Church.
Survivors: husband, Brian Quisenberry; sister, Lori Gaddis; and brothers, Mike Wimberly and Mark Wimberly.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Horsley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Trent-Dowell Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Commented