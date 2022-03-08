Theresa H. Wedding, 90, of Whitesville, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born October 3, 1931, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late William Virgil and Dessa Helen Wimsatt Hardesty. She married the love of her life, Charles William Wedding, on September 16, 1950, and they started their family in Owensboro. They later moved to Jeffersontown, Sorgho, Whitesville, Hardinsburg, Bedford, Indiana, and finally settled back home in Whitesville. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Family was her everything. Theresa was a homemaker, enjoyed doing things on the farm, and was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. She and her sister, Evelyn Hagan, had a catering service together, and they enjoyed baking and decorating cakes for many different events and occasions the most.
Theresa was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles William Wedding on January 16, 2009; three brothers, Edward, Edgar, and William Hugh “Buster” Hardesty; and two sisters, Sister Anna Jean Hardesty and Virgila Marie “Boots” Crowe.
Left to carry on her memory are her children, Gerald (Marie) Wedding of Rineyville, Brenda (Gene) Hamilton of Whitesville, Tom Wedding of Aurora, Indiana, Joe (Jeanie) Wedding of Philpot, Jeff (Cindy) Wedding of Lawrenceburg, David (Kim) Wedding of Placitas, New Mexico, and Deborah (Joey) Allen of Irvington; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Evelyn Howard Hagan, Rita Wink, Norma (George) Crowe, Rose Knott, and Lillian Dreiman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Theresa will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, at St. Mary of the Woods in Whitesville. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday with prayers at 7 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made as donations to Trinity High School, 10510 Main Cross Street, Whitesville, KY 42378 or to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented