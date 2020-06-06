Theresa “Joann” Moore, 83, passed away June 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 26, 1937, in Knottsville to the late Forrest and Mary Wathen. Joann was an active member of St. Stephen Cathedral for many years, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She also enjoyed going on trips overseas with her church family. Joann was a skilled cook and gardener, an avid card player, and named one the best roller skaters in 1956 at Owensboro’s roller-skating rink. More than anything, Joann loved her life and loved to spend time and laugh with her family and friends. She thought the world of her children and grandchildren, and they thought the world of her too; she will be missed by all who knew her.
Joann was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Helen Roberts and Louise Gough; and her brothers, Manny Wathen and Robert Wathen.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Gilbert “Gil” Moore; her children, Sabrina (Mark) Autry of Sumter, South Carolina, Tonya Becker of Owensboro, Kim (David) Webb of Ormond Beach, Florida, and Nick (Michele) Moore of Owensboro; her grandchildren, Brenden and Justin Autry, Aarika Moore, Andy, Alex and Adam Webb, and Devyn, Nicole and Owen Moore; her five great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Charlsetta Conkright and Celine Kenny.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Family and friends are invited to attend a drive-thru visitation from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Services for Mrs. Moore will be private. The family invites everyone to visit the website they created, JoannMoore2020.com to see photos of Joann. Messages of condolence for the family of Joann Moore may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
