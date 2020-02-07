ROCKPORT, Ind. — Theresa Louise “Mimi” Martin, 96, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Rockport. Terry was born in Tipton, Indiana, on Sept. 16, 1923, to the late Arthur and Edna (Meyer) Swinney. Terry was a Purdue University graduate and enjoyed watching Boilermaker basketball and football. She was also a 4-H Club leader, belonged to a Bridge club and was a member of Rockport Home Managers Home Economics.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was the church organist, playing for numerous wedding and funeral services for over 45 years. She also played piano for sing-alongs at Miller’s Merry Manor, accompanied instrumental and vocal performances for South Spencer High School and was a member of the Trinity-Aires Quartet at Trinity United Methodist Church.
In addition to her musical talents, Terry enjoyed sewing quilts, bucket hats for oncology patients, walker caddies, Days for Girls hygiene products, superhero capes for her grandkids and mending. Terry also enjoyed reading, planting, nurturing and arranging flowers and baking pies and cakes to help others celebrate special occasions. In addition to her parents, Terry is preceded in death by her husband, James Orville Martin, in 2010; and her sister, Phyllis Blakeslee.
Terry is survived by her children, Joan Martin, of Rockport, Indiana, Susan Arnold and her husband, Bob, of Rockport, Indiana, Ellen Sarver and her husband, Mike, of Richland, Indiana, and Karen Martin and her husband, L.J. of Rockport, Indiana; grandchildren Laura Harmon and her husband, Josh, J. W. Arnold and his wife, Melissa, Leah Arnold, Bob Sarver and his wife, Tara, Tim Sarver and his wife, Jamalyn, Jim Sarver and his wife, Grace, Andy Martin, Chris Martin and his wife, Alyssa, and Katy Martin; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services are 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Rockport, Indiana, with Pastor Jill Kaetzel officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, Indiana. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Monday morning.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the employees and residents at Miller’s Merry Manor, everyone at Heart to Heart Hospice and Dr. Susan Martin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church and/or the South Spencer Scholarship Foundation — Orville & Terry Martin Fund.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.Boulting
Commented