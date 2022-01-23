BREMEN — Theron Eugene Greene, 83, of Bremen, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was an electrician for TV, and a coal miner at Amax and Sugar Creek Coal Mines, a U.S. Army veteran and member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Leslie Jo Greene; and brother, Hubert Greene.
Service: 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
