Thessalonian Taylor Mundy, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Signature Healthcare Hillcrest. She was born Oct. 4, 1948, to the late Laura E. Riley and the late Roger G. Taylor, Sr. in Owensboro. She was baptized July 21, 1957, and joined Sweeney Street Baptist Church. She attended Owensboro High School and graduated in 1966. She was known by many for her skilled ability to cook and her vibrant personality.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Mundy; her brother, Franklin Marion Riley; and her stepfather, Maxie Barnes, Sr.
Thessalonian leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Anthony L. Taylor and Maria (Lateef) Warren; two sisters, Gloria Jean Kelsey and Rebecca J. Taylor; three brothers, Joseph P. Riley, Roger G. (Wanda) Taylor, and Maxie L. Barnes, Jr.; four grandchildren, Shelton Anton Willis, Lataysha Willis, Donté Mundy, and Rashad Warren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends.
The funeral service will be held at noon Friday, June 30, 2023, at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West 5th St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Reverend George Howard, the associate pastor of Tenth Street Baptist Church, will deliver her eulogy. A committal service and burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
