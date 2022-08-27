HARTFORD — Thomas A. Hardin, 56, of Hartford, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Henderson County. He proudly served in the United States Maine Corps.
Survivors: wife, Beverly Hardin; children, Ashley Hardin, Amanda (Jacob) Barrow, Jeffrey (Ashley) Jones, Jr., Hayley Lynn Hardin (Damian Reyer), and Elizabeth Hardin; and siblings, Suzanne Strong, Dana Hardin Rowland, and Derek (Jessica) Hardin.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery with full military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Thomas A. Hardin Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
