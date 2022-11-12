Thomas Allen Bomgardner (Tom), 70, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. He was born February 29, 1952, in Paris, Illinois to Arble Leo and Wanda Thomas Bomgardner. Tom loved motorcycles, being outdoors, photography, star gazing, science, and his beloved pets. His happiest moments were on his bike or behind a camera or telescope. Tom was a proud member of the KBA and a valued employee of Southwire Rod and Cable until an accident in 1992 forced him to leave work. Tom’s fondest bike trips were to the Sturgis South Dakota bike rally that he attended for eight years.
He was proceeded in death by his father; mother; stepmother, Thelma; brother, Clyde; and daughter-in-law, Ashley Dennis.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Louise Bomgardner; sons, Jeremy (Traci) Dennis and Kenneth Dennis; grandchildren, Zoe (Nick) Edwards, Eva Dennis, and Asher Dennis; sisters, Linda (Steve) Archibald, Jeanette (Rusty) Noggle, Barbara (David) Smith, and Brother Pat (Laura) Bomgardner; along with several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Marty Murphy.
By Tom’s request, he was cremated, and there are no services.
