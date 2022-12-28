HARTFORD — Thomas “Allen” Lewis, 54, of Hartford, was born April 4, 1968, to Bill and Liz Lewis. He passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his home with family by his side. Allen was loved by many and within the few years that he lived here in Kentucky, he left his mark on numerous people. He will most certainly be missed by the many friends he made here and the ones he made in Alaska, as well as the family he leaves behind.
Allen enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He also enjoyed woodworking and carving. Before living here in Kentucky, Allen lived in North Pole, Alaska and worked in several gold mines throughout the 20 plus years he lived there, and he loved running heavy equipment.
Allen is survived by his parents, Bill and Liz Lewis, and his wife, Deanna Lewis, all of Hartford, and his four children, Ashley Cowles of Alaska, Tiffany Rosado of Hartford, Sabrina Reynolds of Hartford, and Brandon Embry of Owensboro. He also had eight adored grandchildren, Madison and Natalie Reynolds, of Hartford, Will, Elijah, and Grayson Saunders of Calhoun, Ada Rosado of Hartford, Lazarus Ozborne of Hartford, and Matthew Cowles of Alaska. His grandchildren will miss him dearly.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Troy Frady officiating. Burial will be in Centertown Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
