HAWESVILLE — Thomas Allen Mason, 83, of Hawesville, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Tom was born in Hancock County January 23, 1939, to the late Floyd and Anna Brickey Mason. Tom was a member of Mt. Eden Baptist Church and was retired from National Southwire Aluminum. He enjoyed family get-togethers, working on his farm, riding his Kubota to check on his cows, and playing golf.
Tom was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Erica Owen.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Martha Damin Mason; daughter, Martina (Chuck) Billings; sons, Steve (Paula) Mason and Brian (Lisa) Greer; grandchildren, Jaclyn (Reat) Haynes, Leslie (Andrew) Clark, Christy (Brandon) Severs, Breanna (Keith) Montgomery, Drew (Haley Rice) Owen, Brandon (Cassie) Laslie, Chelsea (Dylan) Lanham, and Jacob and Joshua Billings; 16 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Carolyn (John) Cassady and Mary Jane (Johnny) Owens.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Mt. Eden Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at Mt. Eden Baptist Church.
