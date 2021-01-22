MARIETTA, Ga. — Thomas Aquinas Medley III, 78, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. He was born in 1942 to Cecelia and John Abell Medley. He graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School and St. Louis University with a degree in business administration and attended two years of law school. He was a retired vice president and plant manager from Barton Brands Distillery after completing a long career with over 40 years of employment. In Tom’s spare time, he enjoyed gardening, hunting (especially squirrels), water aerobics, travel and entertaining family and friends.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, John and Cecelia; brother Ben Medley; and sisters Frankie Beth McNulty and Sarah Jane Kuntz.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Susan McKay Medley; five children, Thomas Aquinas Medley IV, Shea Medley Soutar, Lacy McKay Lewis, Aimee Lee Wickham and Molly Talbott Wheatley; seven grandchildren, Thomas Aquinas Medley V, William Thomas Lewis, Douglas Chase Soutar, Thomas Carrico Wickham, Madison McKay Miller, Amelia Talbott Lewis and Abigail Grace Soutar; three brothers, John A. Medley Jr. (Mary), William Medley and Daniel Medley (Kathy); two sisters, Mary Wather Medley Foor and Ellen Medley Accurso; and many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive guests from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Directors, Canton Hill Chapel. A memorial Mass will be noon Thursday at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Owensboro. A remembrance celebration will follow at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, in the Go Center in Bardstown.
In lieu of usual remembrances, the family requests memorial donations in Tom’s memory be made to Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital — Oncology Department.
H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Directors, 1157 Old Canton Road, Marietta, GA 30068 | 770-977-9485 | www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com
