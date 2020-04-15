ROCKPORT, Ind. — Thomas Axton Pounds, 25, of Rockport, Indiana, died Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Survivors include father Kerry Pounds; siblings Amanda Embry, Ben Embry and Justin Pounds; and grandparents Susan Pounds and Gene and Sharon Miller.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport.

Memorial contributions may be made to “The Way” of Rockport, Indiana.

Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.boultinghouse

funeralhome.com.