ROCKPORT, Ind. — Thomas Axton Pounds, 25, of Rockport, Indiana, died Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Survivors include father Kerry Pounds; siblings Amanda Embry, Ben Embry and Justin Pounds; and grandparents Susan Pounds and Gene and Sharon Miller.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport.
Memorial contributions may be made to “The Way” of Rockport, Indiana.
