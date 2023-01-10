Thomas B. “Tom” Riney, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Wellington Parc. He was born May 29, 1933, in Daviess County to the late Robert and Harriet Clark Riney. A proud Korean War veteran, Tom joined the Navy and sailed the Mediterranean to defend his country. He belonged to the American Legion as well as the VFW Post 696. Tom owned and operated Bourbon Package Liquors for over 40 years before retiring.
Tom was a dedicated member of St. Stephen Cathedral where he attended for over 60 years. Even in his final days, you could find him folding his hands, nodding, responding to prayers and smiling when hymns were sung. As he enters the next chapter of his Heavenly journey, we ask you to say a prayer for him and remember him by one of his favorite phrases he was famous for saying, “That’s about right too, uh-huh.”
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Riney; his siblings, James Henry Riney, Toie White, Bernice Bertke, Imogene Murphy, Robert Riney, Marilyn Kurz, and Louise Clark; and his granddaughters, Ashley and Ally Holder.
He is survived by his children, Phil (Lane) Riney, Bill (Dottie) Riney, and Kathy (David) Holder; his grandchildren, Luke Riney, Tony (Amanda) Riney, Maggie (Sterling) Miller, Alex Holder, and Anna Grace Holder; and several nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass was held at 12:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial was in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Stephen Cathedral, 610 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Wellington Parc for the kindness and compassion they showed to Mr. Riney.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Thomas Riney may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented