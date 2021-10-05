Thomas Brentlee-Trevon Durbin, 28, of Utica, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 surrounded by his family while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born on January 27, 1993 in Owensboro to Brent and Tonia Durbin. Formerly employed by MSI as a welder. He was the youth minister at Utica Baptist Church where he loved preaching to the youth. He loved going to the Bristol NASCAR race with his dad. He also loved hunting, swimming, mowing, weed eating, Star Wars and driving his truck and listening to music. Most importantly he loved his family and his three girls.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Richard Durbin “Granddad”; Willis Clark “Papa”; and Ray Quinn “RayRay”.
Survivors include his wife, Megan Durbin; parents, Brent and Tonia Durbin; three children, Asa, Luna, and Finnley; siblings, Tristan Durbin (Autumn), Brandon Durbin (Holly), and Briley Durbin; in-laws, Brett and Carolyn Williamson; and two grandmothers, Linda Durbin “Grandma” and Janie Taylor “Nana”.
Services will be on Wednesday, October 6th at 3 p.m. in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Red Hill Church Cemetery in Utica. Visitation will from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Durbin Children Memorial Fund,3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
