Thomas “Bubba” Moorman Jr. was born in Owensboro, to Thomas and LeAnna Moorman on Aug. 9th, 1925. He departed this life on Nov. 26, 2020.
He attended Western High School where he played football and basketball.
Thomas was united in marriage to Thelma Juanita Pruitt on July 17, 1943, and to this union they were blessed with two sons and five daughters.
Thomas joined the United States Marine Corps in December 1943. He was employed at Green River Steele Mill and retired after 40 years. He also belonged to Owensboro African American Drum/Bugle corps, and the American Legion for 38 years.
Thomas was also a member of Fourth Street Baptist Church, where he participated in the Men’s Senior Choir and the Community Mass Men’s Choir.
Thomas loved raising his garden and working in his yard. He was a devout family man and enjoyed every family gathering. His favorite pass time was shopping! He sure looked good in those suits! From the hats to the socks.
Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita; daughter, Lavern; son, Thomas III; mother, LeAnna; father, Thomas Sr. ; four sisters, Lillian, Marjorie, Laura Virginia, Dorothy, and six brothers, Louie, Lucian, Jimmie, James “Beanie” , Robert and Wilbur C.
Thomas leaves to cherish his memory one son, Larry Edward Moorman; four daughters, Norma Marie Minion, Carolyn Robinson, Benita Joyce(Dudley) Miller, Jacqueline (Anthony) Dickerson; 19 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great- grandchild as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Private funeral service will be held on Wednesday at McFarland Funeral Home. Burial in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. The number of attending visitation and service for Thomas Moorman Jr. shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Condolences may be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
