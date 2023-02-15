Thomas Christopher Woods, 51, passed away peacefully at his residence in Owensboro, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 8:33 a.m. surrounded by his family while in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Feb. 3, 1972, in Owensboro to the late Tommy Woods and Velois Edwards. He graduated from the University of Phoenix with a master’s degree in psychology. He had begun advanced studies at SIT Graduate Institute in pursuit of his doctorate degree in psychology. He was a member of the Open Door Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
Thomas worked as an executive director of Vermont Psychiatric Survivors in their state government. Prior, he had served as executive director of Owensboro Aids Task Force, now Matthew 25.
A very adventurous character, he thoroughly enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends. Thomas traveled to France where he exercised and honed the French linguistics that he learned in high school. Yes, he was bilingual in English and French.
He was outgoing, friendly, and loveable, and exuded a kindred spirit. He touched many lives in the community in a positive manner and will be sorely missed by all.
He is survived by two brothers, Michael Woods and Kenny Riley; a sister, Rachael Riley; five nieces, Justice Woods, Nautica Robinson, Shyaira Woods, Samara Johnson, and Ma’keiyla Woods; a nephew, Shaheem Woods; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A special thanks goes out to Richard Christopher Clark who stood by Thomas’s side until God took him home. Thank you, Chris!
A celebration of life for Thomas Woods will occur at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West 5th St., Owensboro, with a live stream at https://www.facebook.com/mcfarlandfuneral.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Thomas Woods.
Please leave memories and condolences at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
Commented