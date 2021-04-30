HAWESVILLE — Thomas Clifford Freeman, 84, of Hawesville, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Tom was born July 4, 1936, in Eddyville to the late Luther and Mary Cash Freeman.
Tom was the type of man that would do anything to help someone out! If you were to look up the definition of a good man, you would see his name in bold! Anyone who knew him knew that Tom was a loyal friend and made time for any and everyone. Tom served honorably both in the Marines and the Air Force for 25 years. In 1977, Tom and his family moved to Hawesville, where they could be closer to Peggy’s family. There in Hawesville, Tom was able to set roots and watch his family grow. Tom was the type of man that would do anything to help anyone out!
In life, we all hear about tales of men who were good men. It’s not every day that you actually experience that genuine goodness. Some of the things that he would love to do would be to travel cross-country, camp and play various card games. Above all, his true happiness came from being around his family! For anyone who actually got to know Tom, you realize that we all have lost a man with a heart of gold, a genuine friend, an uncle, a brother, a Papaw, a hero, and for two very special and blessed children, he was simply known as Dad.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Peggy Jo Freeman.
He is survived by a daughter, Cindy Jo Pritchard; a son, Jerry (Steve) Wayne Freeman; three grandchildren, Jason (Lindsey) Derek Pritchard, Keith (Andrea) William Pritchard and Shelley (Matt) Jo Chaffin; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville with burial following in Serenity Hills. Tom’s family will be greeting friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
