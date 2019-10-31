Thomas Dargan "Tom" Nation, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. He was the son of the late George and Rose Nation, born on Aug. 3, 1942, in Daviess County. After retirement from OMU as a technician, he found pleasure in driving buses for the City of Owensboro and GRITS. He enjoyed visiting his grandchildren, woodworking and walking his dog CoCo through the neighborhood. He was known as a quiet, humble servant at Bellevue Baptist Church serving the Burmese refugee community. Even though he was reserved in public, he was deeply funny and charming with family and close friends.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce Wells Nation; son Wayne (Renee) Nation; daughter Sandra (Dennis) McHenry; grandchildren Dean Nation, Natalie (Paul Fritton) Nation, James McHenry, Laura Nation, Chris McHenry, Anna Nation, Jamie Nation, Megan McHenry and Conner Nation; and a brother, Kenneth Nation.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Bellevue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Green Brier Cemetery in Utica. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital in gratitude for the gift of children at 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Bellevue Baptist Church Big Mission Fund, 4950 State Route 56, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented