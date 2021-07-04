HARTFORD — Thomas Darrell “Tommy” Hoover, 90, of Hartford, went to his heavenly home Friday, July 2, 2021, at his residence with family by his bedside. He was under the care of Ohio County Hospice. Tommy was born Oct. 17, 1930, to the late Lyman and Opal Bartlett Hoover.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Steven W. Hoover, on July 9, 2003; his sister, Wanda Hickey; and his nephew, Tommy Hickey.
Tommy served his county in the U.S. Army for three years. He was employed for many years by Westerfield Implement Inc. in Hartford as their long-haul equipment driver, mechanic and service technician for many area deliveries. After his retirement, he served many families of Ohio County as a caregiver and loved his patients dearly. Tommy and Betty attended Mount Moriah Church for several years prior to health issues, making it difficult for them to attend regularly. Tommy was a member of Mount Moriah Church. Tommy loved to hunt, fish, work on lawnmowers and be the shade tree mechanic who could fix everything.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Reardon Hoover; one daughter, Debra Embry (Ray Clawson) of Indiana; three grandchildren, Sarah Stacy (Jeremy Vaught), whom Tommy and Betty raised in their home from a very early age, Amanda Wells (Chad Gray) and Jessi Thomas (Cody Allen); eight great-grandchildren, Trevor Scoggins, Kody Scoggins, Trinity Scoggins, Mason Embry, Hunter Kerr, Skyler Kerr, Emma Tinsley and Brennon Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.
A military graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday by the Ohio County Honor Guard at Clear Run Cemetery with Bro. Tim Smith presiding.
