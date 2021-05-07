Thomas David Lambert passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at home. He was born Nov. 14, 1939, in Daviess County to the late William and Florence Lambert. David was a farmer at heart and loved John Deere tractors. He retired from Century Aluminum and Gipe Automotive and enjoyed spending time with his family. His grandchildren held a special place in his heart. David was a member of Panther Creek Baptist Church and also enjoyed doing yard work, working on old vehicles and eating sweets.
David is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dianne Redick Lambert, the daughter of Virgil and Lavinia Redick; children Joy (Willie Love) England, Jamie Minton, Joe (Frank Smith) Lambert, Becky (Kenny) Fischer and Oren Minton; grandkids Geoffrey Fischer, Laura Fischer, Amber Collings, Colten Collings, Justice England and Loren England; great-grandkids Hunter Kammerman, Taylor Kammerman, Blain Presley, Collin Bellar and Weston Beller; siblings Elizabeth Ann Ward Lambert, William Dale Lambert, Helena Sue Redmond, Brenda Rose Cooper, Mary Florence Evans, Janet Marie Smith and Randall Leo Lambert; along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The service for Mr. Lambert was held Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Panther Creek Baptist Church, Hospice of Western Kentucky or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
