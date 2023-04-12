Thomas Day II, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 21, 1958, in Daviess County to the late Thomas Eugene and Julia Fortner Day. He graduated from Daviess County High School in 1977 with a college prep program math and biology major. Thomas served in the U.S. Army from 1978 to 1982 and was combat medic trained as an EMT and also in BLS Basic Life Support, Emergency Medical Care, evacuation procedures, acute care, and inpatient and outpatient care with basic health protection.
From 1982 to 1987, he worked for Missouri Portland Cement Company in Joppa, Illinois. He was a plant first aid officer and taught CPR and the use of the AED. Thomas inspected and stocked First Aid kits located around the plant, responded to emergencies and assessed injuries, provided treatment, if necessary, and called for an EMT. He gave safety training and inspected the plant for safety violations. Thomas then moved to Florida in December 1987. From 1987 to 1990, he worked for the Wellcraft Clearwater Florida HR department. He was responsible for recruiting and hiring, processing new hire paperwork, and safety training. From 1990 to 1992, he was an American Red Cross CPR/ First Aid instructor, a hurricane shelter manager, and a disaster assessment team member. Thomas taught CPR at hospitals and nursing homes. He kept shelters stocked and ready for any emergency. He worked with the Florida National Guard field kitchen meal planning and feeding.
From 1992 to 2001, he worked as a CNA/HHA at Sarasota Memorial Hospital patient care, taking vitals, monitoring conditions, and reporting any condition change to the floor nurse. He transported patients for labs and testing and provided patient care as needed. From 2001-2008, he worked as a private duty CNA/HHA and provided care for patients in their homes, monitored their medicines, transported them to doctor’s appointments, prepared meals, and kept patients safe. From 2008 to 2015, he was the owner of Elder Services Care Of Sarasota, Florida. He provided nurses and CNAs for in-home care. Thomas worked with patients and family members to provide a safe and healing environment. He also worked closely with insurance companies, physical therapists, and doctors.
From 2015 to 2020, Thomas moved to Bangkok, Thailand, and taught English to Chinese and Thai children and business professionals. He devolved an advanced English program for doctors and nurses at Mali’s International Hospital Bangkok. In October 2020, he moved back to Kentucky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Day.
He is survived by his wife, Pai Day; sister, Julie Thompson; three stepchildren, Nitipat Day, Tanapat Day, and Teeranupat Day; four nieces and nephews, Jeremy Day, Justin Day, Dallas Day, and Sahara Thompson; and great-nieces and nephews, Marley, Cash, Jayci, Keali, Caiden, Kalahari, and Khaleesi.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of his arrangements.
