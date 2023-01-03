Thomas Dewayne Hall, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at his home. He was born May 1, 1964, in Owensboro to the late Damon Ray Hall and Ella Mae Bratcher Alvey. He was of the Baptist faith and was a veteran having served in the Army National Guard. Thomas loved to ride motorcycles, fish, and be with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanne Cheek Hall; four children, Ashley Hall, Corey Hall, Kaci Hall, and Zachary Hall; four grandchildren, Noah, Jayden, Aaliyah, and Brizanna; two brothers, Booner Hall (Barbara) and Michael “Tony” Hall (Diane); and a half-brother, Baldie Blackburn (Melissa).
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented