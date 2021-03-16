GREENVILLE — Thomas Dwight Moody, 79, of Greenville died March 13, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. He was born on Dec. 28, 1941, in Muhlenberg County. He attended New Harmony Baptist Church, he was retired from Wendell Ford Training Center. He was also a Army veteran.
He was survived by his wife, Doris Jean Bryan Moody; son, Bryan (Lesa) Moody, of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Nathan Moody, and Kara Moody; great-grandchildren, Cole Moody, and Preston Moody.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday March 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Powderly. Visitation will be held Wednesday March 17, 2021 at 12 p.m.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Western Kentucky Veterans Center 926 Veterans Drive Hanson KY 42330. Family and Friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
