JUPITER, Fla. — Thomas E. Baker Jr., 88, of Jupiter, Florida passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Jupiter Medical Center. He was born in Drakesboro to the late Thomas E. Baker, Sr. and Nellie Brewer Baker. Tom graduated from Drakesboro High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Mr. Baker retired as a captain with Owensboro Police Department in 1993 following 32 years of service. He was a member of First General Baptist Church, the American Legion, and the Fraternal Order of Police. Tom was a skilled marksman and enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. After living in Owensboro for more than 60 years, he and Mrs. Baker moved to Florida just four months ago.
He was preceded in death by his sister, June Hutchinson.
Mr. Baker is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eva Faye Baker; a son, Stephen T. Baker (Tammy) of Jupiter, Florida; grandchildren, Thomas R. Baker and Matthew S. Baker, both of Louisville, and Taylor Medford of Boston, Massachusetts; great-grandchildren, Hayden T. Baker, Ava L. Baker, and Patience Lily Jones, all of Louisville; and a niece, Trula Branon (Dan) of Brevard, North Carolina.
The funeral service will be noon Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
