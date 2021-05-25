Thomas E. Coomes, 86, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Feb. 13, 1935, in Daviess County to the late J. D. and Mary Carrico Coomes. Thomas was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church and retired from Bell South after 34 years of service. He was a U. S. Army veteran during the Korean War Era. Thomas had served as a Boy Scout Master for a number of years, was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 817 and a member of the 4th Degree Assembly No. 2074. Thomas was also a lifetime member of the Owensboro-Ohio County Beagle Club.
Thomas was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Conroy Coomes, Gerald Coomes, Jake Coomes, Myrtle Cable, Ethel Coomes, Ella Dee Powers, Mary Joe Dant, Eveline Coomes, Genevieve Sharpton, Bernadette Howard, and Waltrude Higdon.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Shirley Coomes; a daughter, Karen Carrico, of Owensboro; four sons, Pat Coomes, of Cadiz, Robert Coomes and wife Martha, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, Mark Coomes and wife Yvonne, of Owensboro, and Charles Coomes and wife Pam, of Owensboro; eight grandchildren, Tiffany, Sara, Megan, Brittany, Cody, and Tyler Coomes, Kelsey and Kayla Carrico; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Teresa Oberaitis, of Medina, Ohio and Cecelia Farrell, of Holland, Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass with limited attendance for Mr. Coomes will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Mother.
The number of those attending the visitation or mass for Mr. Coomes shall be within current health and safety directives.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
