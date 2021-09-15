Thomas E. Thompson, 65, of Daviess County, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9. He was born Aug. 8, 1956, in Owensboro to the late William and Rose Mary Thompson. Thomas was a general mechanic and worked for Alcoa for over twenty years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing sudoku. Thomas loved spending time with his grandchildren, traveling, hiking, cooking and serving his community. He also enjoyed raising a vegetable garden. He was a part of the Milright Union, Knights of Columbus and a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Thomas was preceded in death by his brothers, Benny Thompson, Chris Thompson, David Thompson and Frankie Thompson.
He is survived by his children, Kyndal Thompson, Kerrie Thompson and David Thompson; grandchildren, Blakely, Christian, Evelynn, Kobie, Adalynn, and Julian; sisters, Lynda Edwards, and Darlene (Keith) May; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and beginning at 9:15 a.m. Friday until the time of the service at the church. Prayers will be 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or St. Bernard Catholic School.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com
Commented