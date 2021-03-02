GREENVILLE — Thomas E. “Tommy” Knight, 81, of Greenville, left for his Heavenly home on Sunday, February 28 at Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, following a car accident. He was born on Sept. 30, 1939, in Hopkins County. He spent most of his youth there and moved to Greenville, with his dad and late step-mom in the late 1950’s. From the time he started driving, he was an enthusiastic fan of racing. He did a lot of racing himself and was well known to be able to outrun almost anybody. He married Carolyn Sue Massey in September of 1962 and they had 58 years together. In the early days of their courtship and marriage, he ran the Sinclair Service Station on North Main Street in Greenville. Later he owned and operated K & K Alignment. Many work days were spent in the coal mines at Gibralter, River Queen, Morman and Camp 11 at Morganfield. His ability to fix cars and almost anything else was well known. He was dedicated to his church and was a member of Luzerne General Baptist Church for over 60 years, faithfully serving as deacon for 53 years. He was a faithful caregiver to his brother Charles W. Knight for over 40 years.
He and Sue had two daughters, Jennifer (Eddie) Lewis and Julie (Jimmy) Simms. He was the proud grandfather of Will Lewis, Madison Simms, Cole Lewis, and Alex Simms. He was a hands-on grandfather who taught both his children and grandchildren so much about life. While he was able, Tommy was a true working man. He loved to be outside working. He was a Nascar and a UK Wildcats fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cordia Tyson Knight and Thomas N. Knight; his step-mother, Dorothy Teague Knight; and two sisters, Linda Lambert and Joyce Coursey.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue Knight, his children, and grandchildren; a brother, Charles W. Knight, his sister, Carolyn Cavanaugh, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4th at Luzerne General Baptist Church in Luzerne with the Rev. Joe Pharris and the Rev. Larry Shadowen officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, and from 9 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at Luzerne General Baptist Church.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net
