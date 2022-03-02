Thomas E. Wedding, 84, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Whitesville native was born July 12, 1937, to the late Sylvester and Stella Hagan Wedding. Tom attended St. Mary High School and then entered the U.S. Air Force where he served his country during the Korean War. He worked in maintenance and retired from Century Aluminum after over 30 years. Tom was a devoted and long-standing member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He also was a member of the American Legion for 21 years. Tom enjoyed hunting, gardening, and yardwork.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was also preceded in death by his siblings, Frank Wedding, Betty Sapp, Jimmy Wedding, Billy Wedding, and Jody Wedding.
Those who remain to honor his memory include his wife of 59 years, Lois Boarman Wedding, and his daughter, Dawn Boarman of Indianapolis; numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral mass for Tom Wedding will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery in Whitesville. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Western Kentucky, 200 E 18th St, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories for the family of Tom Wedding may be left at www.glenncares.com.
