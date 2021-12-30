Thomas “Earl” Hayden, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Earl was born March 27, 1947, to the late Theodore and Gertrude Hayden.
Earl was passionate about his faith, and was a longtime member, along with his family, of Precious Blood Catholic Church. He was known as a kind and generous soul, who always had others in mind. Earl enjoyed being a Big Brother, and he mentored many young people, especially in the sport of motorcycle racing.
Additionally, Earl was extremely proud and supportive of his charitable works, particularly the St. Joseph Peace Mission, The Hayden Home for Girls and The Nicky Hayden Apartments. There were also countless times he supported worthy causes without acknowledgment.
Earl will long be remembered for his love of the sport of motorcycle racing. He was a fan at all levels from local dirt tracks to international raceways all over the world. Earl’s personality was larger than life, and as a storyteller, he was incomparable — simply the best. He shared his love for racing with his family, who all participated and achieved phenomenal success, always supported and cheered on by Earl and Rose.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, T.P. Hayden, Mary Hayden Blackburn and James Hayden; and his son, Nicky Hayden.
Earl is survived by his wife, Rose Marie (Kamuf) Hayden; and his children, Tommy (Christie) Hayden of Owensboro; Jenny (Joe) Hansler of Ogden, Utah; Roger Lee (Dana) Hayden of Owensboro, and Kathleen (Brent) McFadden of Owensboro. He is also survived by his brother, Marty Hayden; and his sisters, Alice Howard, Margaret Velotta and Ann Ruth Thompson, all of Owensboro. Earl leaves seven grandchildren, who were the light behind his broad smile, Olivia, Klaudia, Vera, Kyla Jo, Kate, Colt and Lillee.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Hayden family appreciates all the kindness and outpouring of love they are receiving and ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Earl’s memory to the Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation.
