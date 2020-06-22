Thomas Earl “Tommy” Vanhooser, Jr., 56, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at home. Tommy was born on Dec. 29, 1963, in Owensboro to the late Thomas and Audrey Hoffman Vanhooser, Sr. Tommy was a member of Greater Ebenezer Temple and was a heavy equipment operator.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Barry Moffitt.
Tommy is survived by his daughter, Megan (Chris) Jackson; son, Jeremiah Vanhooser; grandchildren, Brooklyn Vanhooser and Rylie Moore; sisters, Belinda Moffitt, Tina Payne and Sherri Embry; half-sisters, Mary Wilmer and Becky Griffin along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Greater Ebenezer Temple, 1528 West 9th St. Owensboro, KY 42301. Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport has been entrusted with care.
