MECHANICSVILLE — Thomas Edward Mercer, 86, was born on Sept. 22, 1935, and he went to Glory on Jan. 6, 2022. “Big Tom” loved his family, golfing, fishing, and the University of Kentucky. He served honorably in the U.S. Army, and retired from Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Ann Mercer and his grandson Robert Mercer.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, KY with The Rev. Tom Stovall officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Depoy, KY.
Mr. Mercer is survived by his son, Sammy (LuAnn) Mercer; two daughters, Shellie (Ron) Bates and Shelia (Joel) Carr; seven grandchildren including the one he and his wife raised, David Mussellwhite and numerous great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, KY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
