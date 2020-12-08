Thomas Edwin Payne, Sr., 77, of Knottsville, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born May 14, 1943, in Daviess County to the late Conen and Evaline Lanham Payne. Tommy retired in June of 2009 as Manager of the East Daviess County Water Association and was a member of St. William Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, had been a member of the Teamsters Union out of Evansville, and was a Kentucky Colonel. Tommy enjoyed watching different sports especially baseball, playing poker, and spending time with his great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Keith Payne in September of 1987 and a sister, Lucille King in 2016.
Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Linda Payne; a daughter, Kristie Cecil and husband Bart, of Knottsville; two sons, Thomas “Eddie” Payne, Jr. and wife Cindy, of Bowling Green, and Tony Payne and wife Patty, of Mt. Vernon, Indiana; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Lorene Mattingly, of Knottsville; two brothers, Bill “Budgie” Payne and wife Carla, of Owensboro, and Benny Payne and wife Janice, of Grand Ledge, Michigan; and a brother-in-law, Ben King, of Beaufort, South Carolina.
Due to health and safety directives, the visitation at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and funeral mass at St. William Catholic Church will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Carrico School, c/o St. William Catholic Church, 9515 Ky. 144, Philpot, KY 42366.
