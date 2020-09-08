Thomas Edwin Rice, 63, of Owensboro passed away of a brief illness on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, with his family by his side. Born Dec. 26, 1956, in Daviess County to the late Guy W. Rice Jr. and Martha Anna Holt Rice, Tommy graduated from Owensboro High School (class of ’74). He was raised in and attended Lewis Lane Baptist Church. Tommy started his career in business as owner and manager of Pizza House and then managed Pizza Roma. He was an entrepreneur who was also co-owner of Oasis Tanning Salon with his wife for 35 years. Tommy was a loving, caring, and outgoing man with a dynamic personality and never met a stranger. He possessed a generous heart and a desire to make everyone happy. He enjoyed UK basketball when they were winning and while never playing the sport, he helped coach his sons youth soccer teams.
In addition to his parents, Tommy also was preceded in death by his grandmother, Martha Boyce Holt Collins.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his wife of 42 years, DeeAnn Rice; sons, Austin Brooks Rice and wife Sarah, and Kyle Thomas Rice and wife Angie, all of Owensboro; grandchildren, Savannah, Kaden, Ava, and Emery Rice; brother, Steven Rice (Susie); sisters, Sarah Morehead (Robert), also of Owensboro and Carol Beasley (Gary) of Reed; step-mother Martha Bain Rice, of Elizabethtown; sisters-in-law, Angela Franey and Pam Rowley (Bob); brother-in-law, Allen Mount; several loving nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends and customers who will miss him very much.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. There will also be a funeral service with limited attendance. Family and friends are asked to wear protective masks and social distance in accordance with the Governor’s mandate. For the visitation please enter the doors by the flagpole on the Breckenridge side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Tommy Rice c/o DeeAnn Rice, 900 Old Hartford Rd. Owensboro, KY 42303 or Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Thomas Rice may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented