Thomas Elmo “Tom” Foster, 85, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Carmel Home. He was born to the late Elmo and Mable LaFlamme Foster on March 25, 1935, in Daviess County and grew up on Jack Hinton Road in Philpot. Tom graduated from Daviess County High School in 1953 and was a faithful member of Blessed Mother Parish his entire adult life. Tom was also preceded in death by two sons, Michael Foster and John Allen Foster; a sister, Ann Payne; and a brother, Ed Foster.
Tom married Janice Welsh and they had six children. He became an electrician and formed and operated his own family electrical company, Foster Electric, for many years. His daughter, Karen, son Mark, grandson John and nephew Dallas operate the company today.
Tom was an athlete, ran marathons and did many long bike rides and events. One of his proudest achievements was his completion of the Boston Marathon in 1980. He enjoyed walking, biking, listening to bluegrass music and spending time with his family. Tom was a big Chicago Cubs fan and looked forward to cheering on his Kentucky Wildcats every year in the March Madness basketball tournament.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Janice Welsh Foster; daughter Karen Smith and husband Steve of Owensboro; daughter Leslie Williams and husband Kevin of Chicago; son Mark Foster of Owensboro; daughter Kathy Patton and husband David of Colorado; daughter-in-law Stacy Foster of Owensboro; sister Louise Whitis and husband Ken of Somerset; sister Martha Hamilton of Owensboro; and grandchildren Jessica Foster of Owensboro, John Foster and wife Kara of Owensboro, Tarah Williams and husband Andy of Pennsylvania, and George Williams of California.
There will be a drive-through visitation for friends from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. In compliance with health and safety directives, services for Mr. Foster will be private. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd. Street, Owensboro, KY 42303 or to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family of Tom Foster can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
