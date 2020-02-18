Thomas Elwood Castlen, 95, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully at home with his family around him on Feb. 16, 2020. Elwood was born Aug. 3, 1924, in Thruston, the fourth child of William E. and Mary Ellen Wood Castlen. He attended St. Frances Academy, Daviess County High School, Western Kentucky State Teachers College and Brescia University. He was committed to the value of education and encouraged others to further their education, including business education. Elwood earned numerous designations in the real estate industry including: CCIM, CRB, CRS and GRI. Elwood was a veteran of World War II. He was transported to Europe on the Queen Mary on Jan. 1, 1945, served in the Battle of the Bulge at Bastogne, Belgium, and was in Chartres, France, on V.E. Day. He was awarded numerous medals, including the Bronze Star.
After the war, he attended Western Kentucky State Teachers College (now Western Kentucky University), where he played basketball for Coach E.A. Diddle. Elwood met the love of his life, JoAnn Smith, in an English class at Western. They were happily married for 70 years.
Elwood and his wife, JoAnn, began their real estate careers in 1960 and founded Castlen Realty in 1966. They touched many lives with their kindness in their successful career in real estate. Elwood and his wife, JoAnn, loved to travel and visited six of the seven continents. His hobbies included watching basketball, the love of trees, and growing trees from seed to share with his family. He loved sharing motivational, inspirational and spiritual materials with EVERYONE he met. Elwood’s frequent admonition was “Do what you ought.” He challenged others to set higher goals and to have positive thinking. He stressed the importance of prayer. Elwood always greeted you with a sincere smile.
Elwood was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Robert, Paul, Roy, Eugene, Leo, Tony and Donald, a granddaughter, Jennifer Pearl, a son, Tommy, and his sweetheart, JoAnn.
Elwood is survived by, his children Steve Castlen, Rose Garant (Mike), Michael Castlen, Donna Johnson (Gerard), and Bill Castlen (Shelia); 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two sisters Joann Galloway and Doris McBride; and his dog, Smitty.
The family sincerely appreciates the exceptional care from Dr. Jinah Sayed and the special friends who loved and cared for Elwood.
The Funeral Mass for Mr. Castlen, officiated by the Rev. Pat Reynolds, will be at noon Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 2 until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where prayers will be said at 7 p.m., and from 10:30 a.m. Wednesday until noon at the church. Entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 4029 Frederica St., Owensboro KY 42301.
