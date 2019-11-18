HARTFORD -- Thomas Estil Fulkerson, 93, of Hartford, died on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Ohio County Hospital in Hartford. He was a farmer and member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville.
Survivors include three sons, Thomas Fulkerson, William "Dubby" Fulkerson and Marvin Fulkerson; a daughter, Patricia Smallwood; two brothers, Joseph Fulkerson and Charles Fulkerson; and a sister, Ava Merle Wortheam.
Funeral: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Memorial contribution: the Thomas Estil Fulkerson Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Commented