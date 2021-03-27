Thomas Eugene Day, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 20, 1937, in Whitesville to the late Thomas Day and Eugenia “Jean” Miller. He retired from Clark Restaurant Service as a salesman and was a member of Christ Community Church. Tom was a UK and New York Yankees basketball fan and enjoyed fishing, going out to eat and traveling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julia E. Fortner; son Jerry Day; and stepdad Jacob Miller.
He is survived by his daughter, Julie Thompson (Scott); son Tom E. Day II (Pai); four grandchildren, Jeremy Day, Justin Day, Dallas Day and Sahara Thompson; three step-grandchildren, Nitipat Day, Teeranupat Day and Rumpaipat Day; seven great-grandchildren, Marley, Cash, Jayci, Keali, Caiden, Kalahari and Khaleesi; and brother-in-law J.C. Rhoades.
Memorial service will be 5 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and will be livestreamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Entombment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence for the Day family can be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
