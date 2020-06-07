Thomas F. Ball, 76, of Reynolds Station, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home. He was born, June 28, 1943, in Ohio County, to the late Roscoe Simpson and Hortense Ball. Thomas worked as a foreman for Titan Contracting for 20 years, enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling out west.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Ball; daughter, Rebecca Lynn Laughary and her husband, Dewayne; a granddaughter, Haley Wilkerson; a brother, Randall Ball; and four sisters, Anna Lauren Simpson, Erin Simpson (John) Dowell, Chris Simpson (Mitchell) Ross and Dolly Burton.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral service for Mr. Ball will be private. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Ball shall be within current Health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences for the family of Thomas Ball may be left at www.glenncares.com.
