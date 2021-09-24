Thomas Forsythe, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was born Nov. 10, 1957, in Muhlenberg County to John Thomas and Nancy Aline James Forsythe. Tommy retired from Yager Materials as a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Thomas Forsythe; and brother Anthony Lee Forsythe.
He is survived by his wife, Freda Renee Forsythe; three sons, Thomas Forsythe (fiancee Kasey), Patrick Caskey (Lindsey) and Nick Forsythe (Emily); mother Nancy Forsythe; stepchildren Amber Craddock (Keith), Karl Vandergriff, James Dennis and Brandon Dennis; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister Kay Canler; aunt Linda George; sister-in-law Pam Forsythe; and several nieces and nephews, including Tony and Joey Forsythe.
Service will be 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Norton Children’s Hospital, 231 S. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
