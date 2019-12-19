Thomas G. Ralph, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Dec. 16, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Jan. 4, 1946, in Stanley to the late James and Veronica Stallings Ralph. Thomas served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He was employed by Ruan, where he enjoyed his job as a dispatcher. Thomas liked hunting and farming and delighted in canning and baking. His family referred to him as the "best cook in Daviess County."
Thomas was preceded in death by three sisters and five brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cleo Marie Robertson Ralph; daughter Cami Lanham; sons Thomas (Elizabeth) Ralph and Brian (Kathy) Ralph; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Polly Tipton; and several nieces and nephews.
Memories and condolences for the family of Thomas Ralph may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
