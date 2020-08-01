Thomas Gaylord Wathen, 77, of Whitesville, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway. He was born March 9, 1943, in Daviess County to the late John and Mattie O’Bryan Wathen. Thomas was self-employed and a U.S. Navy veteran. He loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren and liked being on his computer, reading and researching.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Ann Bartlett; and siblings, Pat Wathen, Melvin Bernard Wathen, Lawrence Wathen, Tony Wathen and Don Wathen.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anna Jean Wathen; three children, Jason Wathen, Brent Wathen (Mendi) and Aaron Wathen; four grandchildren, Kelly Wathen (Emily), Katie Ward (Aaron), Ian Wathen and Elizabeth Wathen; one great-grandchildren, Kase Ward; and siblings, John Wathen (Margie), Deloris Murphy, Sharon Hamilton (Bill) and Mike Wathen.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Cecil Funeral Home, with prayers at 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral mass shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Passionist Nuns of St. Joseph’s Monastery, 8564 Crisp Road, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
