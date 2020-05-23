Thomas Glen “Tom” Owens passed away peacefully at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville on Thursday, May 14, 2020, with family by his side. Tom was born March 7, 1937, in Hardinsburg to the late John and Margaret Owens. Tom was one of seven siblings born to this union, four of which preceded him in death, William Henry, John Floyd, Ken and Sonny Owens, as well as a loving grandmother, Lillie Brown.
After graduation from high school, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served during the Cuban Crisis on the USS Sigourney DD-643 and USS Easton DDE-510, traveled the world, received several commendations and other notable mentions, completing his tour with an honorable discharge. When Tom returned back to his home state, he then pursued a career within civil services at Fort Knox as a skilled pipefitter for over 30 years. During his retirement, Tom enjoyed his time with family and friends; was a member of the “Days of our Lives” Senior Club, where he and others played Spades and Bingo; was an avid University of Louisville Cardinals basketball fan; enjoyed fixing and restoring classic cars; going to “The Frog Follies” in Evansville; and “Cruising the Park” at Vastwood Park in Hawesville with his daughter, Glenda, and son-in-law, Tracy Johnson. Tom also loved listening to Gospel and Blues music and watching old Western movies and Judge Judy. He took pride in everything he did, always taking care and keeping his home neat, and loved sharing his hospitality with family, friends and anyone that visited.
Tom met and later married his beautiful wife, Hazel. The Lord blessed them with five children and the Lord allowed them to share 53 wonderful years of marriage. Tom was a faithful member and deacon of First Baptist Church in Irvington under the leadership of the Rev. Robert Young, Jr. and other former pastors at First Baptist Church.
Tom leaves to cherish his legacy: His beloved wife, Hazel; four loving daughters, Gloria, Joyce, Cynthia and Glenda and her husband, Tracy Johnson; one supportive son, Thomas Jones; five grandchildren, Roxanne, Traviz, Jeremy, Spencer and Lekeshia; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Nelson Owens; one loving sister, Ann Nora (Carl) Young; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
His loving family and many friends will miss his fun zest for life, smiling face and his willingness to help anyone in need. Tom is now free from pain and suffering and resting with the Lord. Amen!!
In compliance with health and public safety directives, there will be a drive-through visitation at the Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington from 10 a.m. CDT to 11:30 a.m. CDT on Saturday. Your participation is important to us! Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you are allowed to roll down your window and show your support to Tom’s family.
Private family services will be held, with burial to follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the First Baptist Church of Irvington Building Fund, P.O. Box 96, Irvington, KY 40146.
Online condolences may be left at www.irvingtonfh.com.
Commented