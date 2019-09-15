SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. -- Our beloved brother and husband, Thomas Grahek Jr., 69, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 5, 2019, in Sun City West, Arizona.
Tom leaves behind his devoted sister, Carol, and his wife, Arlene. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas, and his mother, Florence. Tom graduated from Brownsville High School in 1968. He enjoyed a long career as an electrical draftsman at U.S. Steel, PPG Industries and Schneider Electric.
In his retirement, he loved golfing, traveling and working as an eyewear specialist at Visionworks in Kentucky and Arizona. He will be especially missed by his best friend and sister, Carol, and all that knew him.
