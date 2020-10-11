To assure that all members of the family may attend, the visitation and funeral service for Thomas Hagan have been postponed. The funeral Mass is now noon Saturday, Oct. 24, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at the church. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
