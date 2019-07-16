Thomas Hardy "Tom" Pate, 60, of Owensboro passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his home. Tom was born in Owensboro on May 20, 1959, to the late Samuel and Dorothy Pate. He worked for many years at the former Holiday Inn as the lead maintenance technician and was an over the road truck driver for the past several years.
He had no children of his own but was like a father to his niece, Courtney, and a grandfather to her children. He had a very caring heart and would help anyone who needed it.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara "Janie" Pate who passed away just seven weeks ago, May 26, 2019.
Surviving are his siblings, David "Holly" Pate of Lenoir City, Tenn., and Cindy Pate, Mike Pate, Ben Pate, Cathy Pate, and Margaret Pate, all of Owensboro.
There will be a celebration of life for the family and friends at the Wendall Foster Center, Young Building, Saturday, July 20 from 7-10 p.m. Care is entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
