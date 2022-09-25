Greenville — Thomas Herman Warman, 94, of Greenville, died on Sept. 23, 2022 at 9:11 a.m. at his residence. He was born on Dec. 17, 1927 in Muhlenberg County. He was a Tipple Foreman at P and M Coal. He was a member of Cleaton Missionary Baptist Church.
His grandkids, great-grandkids, camping, sports and fishing all put a huge smile on his face. He enjoyed his working career and all those he worked closely with. He was a deacon/treasurer for 60 plus years.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life Bernadean, his wife of 70 years, and his parents, Thomas Clayborn Warman and Nannie Carr Warman, and his brother, Henry Earl Warman.
He is survived by his son, Tommy Warman; daughter, Sherry (Robert) Pelkey; nephew, David Warman; grandchildren, Kimberly Staples, Kaleb Warman and Jordan Pelkey; great-grandchildren, Jonah Staples and Hannah Walker.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Tim Adcock officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be held on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
