Tom Hudson, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Health Hospital. He was born Sept. 24, 1950, in Daviess County to the late Milton and Mildred Hudson.
Tom worked for Walmart Stores Inc. for 40 years. After retiring from management within the company, he continued to work as an hourly associate and so enjoyed the coworkers and customers he was able to interact with. His family would like to thank all of those who supported Tom with cards and phone calls of encouragement through his recent illness and treatment.
Tom loved spending time with his family. He was devoted to his grandchildren and his role as Poppy. His grandkids would say he enjoyed afternoon naps. Tom treasured any time he could by spending it fishing, being outside, working on his puzzles, and being around those he loved. His fun-loving side was on full display during family trips to amusement parks and he never passed up an opportunity to watch fireworks. He lived each moment to the fullest with every experience.
He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Patty and Ruth Ann Hudson; and a brother, Marvin Ray Hudson.
Tom is survived by his wife, Charlotte Hudson; his daughters, Sonja Hudson and Amber (Cody) Gibbs; sons Jeff and Greg Hudson; seven grandchildren, Jocelyn, Zachary, Lilly, Brady, Nevaeh, Brooklyn and Molly; and brothers Jim (Jolene) and Charlie (Jewell) Hudson.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life memorial service for Tom at a later date of their choosing.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Tom supported St. Jude Children's Hospital for the past 30 years, and his family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to them in honor of his memory.
Memories and condolences for the family of Tom Hudson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented