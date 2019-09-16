BEECHMONT -- Thomas Hughes Mohon, 70, of Beechmont, died peacefully at his home on Sept. 14, 2019, at 7:35 a.m. Mr. Mohon was born Feb. 14, 1949, in Muhlenberg County, he was a coal miner and of the Methodist faith, Mr. Mohon was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Wilma Mohon.
He is survived by his wife Linda Littlefield Mohon who he was happily married to for 44 years; sons, Micah Thomas(Janae)Mohon, of Hartford and Barry Neal Mohon, of Beechmont; grandchildren; Kayla, Kristen and Emily; brothers, Freddy Neal(Deloris) Mohon, of Beechmont and John Mark Mohon, of Central City.
Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday September 17, 2019, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home in Beechmont with Keith Barnett officiating, Burial will be in Old Jackson Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented