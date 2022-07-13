Thomas Ignatius Coomes, 75, of Wilmore, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at Wesley Village. He was born in Philpot July 26, 1946, to the late Joseph Bernard Coomes and Amanda Josetta Knott Coomes. Thomas worked as a mechanic for Big Rivers Electric, and he also enjoyed hunting and riding motorcycles.
He is survived by his daughter, Diana Howard (Joel), and her children, Madeline Renee Howard and Gavin Reece Howard; ex-wife, Regina Coomes; brothers, Robert Coomes, William E. Coomes, and David Coomes; and sisters, Sr. Marie Joseph Coomes, Mildred Casebier, and Margaret Jackson.
He is preceded by sisters, Marie Duke, and Therese Roby, and two children, Francis Wayne Coomes and Bridgette Renee Coomes.
A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Wilmore Cemetery, with Chaplain Diane Munoz officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Betts & West Funeral Home in Nicholasville.
Friends and family will serve as bearers.
Betts & West Funeral Home
