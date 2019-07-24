NEWBURGH, Ind. -- Thomas J. Nixon, 64, of Newburgh, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at home surrounded by his wife and daughters. Thomas was born, April 1, 1955, in Owensboro to Fred A. and Betty Ann (Stone) Nixon. He graduated from Owensboro High School in 1973. He was a member of Sons of American Legion Kapperman Post 44. Thomas loved reading, spending time with family, friends and especially his grandchildren.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Marie L. (Lott); daughters Rachel (Novice) Smith and Sarah (Scott) Ward; and grandchildren Mallory Jo and Andrew Jean Smith and Lillianna Marie Ward.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ann Dagley; and a brother, Paul Allen Nixon.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Heart to Heart Hospice for all their care and compassion.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at American Legion Kapperman Post 44, 711 State St., Newburgh IN 47630. Friends may visit from 1 p.m. until service time. A celebration of life will follow service.
Memorial contributions may be made, in lieu to flowers, to American Legion Kapperman Post 44 / Honor Guard at 711 State St., Newburgh IN 47630 or Susan G. Komen, 4424 Vogel Road, Suite 205, Evansville, IN 47715.
Arrangements are being handled by Boone Funeral Home East Chapel- A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Ave., Evansville, IN.
Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net.
